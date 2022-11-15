Port Covington is now "Baltimore Peninsula"

BALTIMORE — Goodbye "Port Covington," hello "Baltimore Peninsula!"

The high-profile development on the South Baltimore waterfront is getting a new "name, brand and vision," which is set to be unveiled formally Tuesday evening.

The development team said in a press release:

"The name reflects the community’s location along the Middle Branch waterfront, the businesses, nonprofits, and destinations that already exist at the site, and acts as an invitation to organizations, both locally and nationally, to participate. Paired with the new name, the rebrand signifies the future of the project as a vibrant mixed-income residential neighborhood and thriving business district, supported by waterfront events and activities, new restaurants and social destinations that bring opportunity and strengthen the spirit of Baltimore."

As part of the rebranding, the development team - MAG Partners, MacFarlane Partners, Sagamore Ventures and the Urban Investment Group - also announced two new housing complexes and a custom mural for the project.

The two new housing complexes will be Rye House and 250 Mission, and leasing is set to start in the first quarter of 2023. They will consist of 416 affordable and market-rate units, including 35 affordable units at 250 Mission and 54 affordable units at Rye House.

One other building - 2400 Terrapin Way - will be launched in January and will feature 121 units, 81 of them extended stay.

In honor of the new name, the development will also showcase a custom mural by local artist Saba Hamdi. The mural, which is "inspired by the waterfront location and mission of Baltimore Peninsula," will be displayed on a 40-foot shipping container.

Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement:

“This announcement is in alignment with our shared vision for Baltimore’s renaissance – a renaissance driven by inclusive economic growth that creates diverse and thriving communities that bridge historically neglected areas of our city."

The 235-acre project has already started getting commercial tenants, and announced that H. Chambers Company, an architecture/interior design firm, will move to a 9,000-square-foot space at Rye Street Market for a 10-year lease.