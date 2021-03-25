Port Covington development team holds groundbreaking ceremony

BALTIMORE — The Port Covington development team celebrated a milestone Wednesday.

The team held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of vertical construction.

This phase includes more than 1.1 million square feet of development including 440,000 square feet of office space, 586,000 square feet of residential space, more than 1,000 parking spaces, and 10 acres of parks and public space.

"The vision that we have for this project is a tie that just does not elevate Port Covington or even just the surrounding six neighborhoods, but all of Baltimore, raising all the communities and neighborhoods in our Baltimore Harbor and especially beyond just our Baltimore Harbor,” said Under Armour Founder, Executive Chairman, and Brand Chief Kevin Plank.

The 235-acre redevelopment project is one of the largest urban revitalization efforts in the country.

