It has been five days since the body of 53-year-old Kelly Logan was discovered under a railroad track in South Baltimore.

On Monday, police officially charged Bruce Pool, 63, with her murder.

Police say he stabbed Logan following a domestic dispute.

Her body was found last Wednesday in the 2100 block of Kloman Street.

Officers found Pool a day later on Park Heights Avenue, and took him into custody.