Police find body under railroad tracks in South Baltimore

Posted at 5:50 PM, Sep 21, 2022
BALTIMORE  — Baltimore Police found a woman's body under railroad tracks in South Baltimore.

Wednesday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Kloman Street for a suspicious death.

When they arrived, they found a dead woman with obvious signs of trauma, lying under the railroad tracks.

The victim's remains were removed by members of the Medical Examiner's office.

A full autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

