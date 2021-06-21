Watch
Police: Victim shot on May 4 in Middle River has died from his injuries

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County Police say the man that was shot in Middle River on May 4 has died.

Antone Green, 22, was shot in the unit block of Akin Circle and, according to the investigation, he was having a small gathering in that area when three unknown subjects tried to enter uninvited.

Green and the subjects got into a physical fight, which led to Green and one other adult male being shot.

He died from his injuries on Friday.

Anyone who may have been in the area when this shooting happened is asked to contact homicide detectives by calling 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

