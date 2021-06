MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Police now believe two victims were targeted in a shooting last Friday in Middle River.

It happened just before 5am in the unit block of Akin Circle in Middle River.

No potential motive or suspects have been released at this time.

Police haven't said what may have led to the incident.

Anyone who may have seen or heard something should call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

You could be eligible for a cash reward.