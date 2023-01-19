Police: Teen gang member charged in strangling death of Aberdeen woman with autism

ABERDEEN, Md. — A teenage gang member has been charged in connection to the July 2022 murder of a 20-year-old Aberdeen woman.

What started off as a 911 call for cardiac arrest, soon turned into a gruesome discovery.

Responding officers found Kayla Hamilton strangled to death inside a mobile home at the Rancho Estates on E. Inca Street.

Investigators learned that Hamilton is autistic and had recently moved to the area with her boyfriend.

Police say DNA evidence collected at the crime scene led them to a 17-year-old from El Salvador.

Working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, detectives confirmed the teen is undocumented and a member of the violent MS-13 gang.

The suspect was taken into custody on January 15 and is currently being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

So far police have not revealed a potential motive.