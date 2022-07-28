Watch Now
Violence in Aberdeen: 20-year-old woman found murdered; male shot overnight

Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 11:12:44-04

ABERDEEN, Md.  — Aberdeen police are investigating two separate violent incidents since last night - a 20-year-old woman found murdered, and an unidentified male found shot.

At 5:13 p.m. July 27, paramedics and officers found a 20-year-old woman dead on East Inca Street near Apache Drive.

She had injuries "consistent with a homicide," said police. Her body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

At about 2:43 a.m. July 28, a male was also found shot on Aberdeen Avenue just south of East Bel Air Ave. (about 1 1/2 miles from the homicide).

The victim was lying in the road, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was flown to an area trauma center in serious but stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.

