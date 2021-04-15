Police: Suspect wanted for April 2019 Jackson Chapel funeral shooting has been arrested

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wanted for the April 2019 Jackson's Chapel funeral shooting has been arrested.

Demar Cortez Allen, 29, was placed into police custody earlier this week in Montgomery County.

Officers transported him to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday for holding and serving of the warrant for the 2019 shooting.

On April 20, 2019, at around 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies were called to Jackson’s Chapel, in the 5600 block of Ballenger Creek Pike, in Frederick, after receiving calls reporting a shooting.

There was a funeral service taking place at the time of the incident.

RELATED: 2 victims shot during funeral service at Jackson's Chapel United Methodist Church in Frederick County

Deputies arrived on scene and learned of two victims suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries were unknown at the time, but they were believed to be non-life threatening.

Witnesses reported that the suspect fled the area before officers arrived and, although the suspect was not located, FCSO detectives did not believe this to be a random shooting and that the shooting occurred after an altercation between individuals at the service.

About 10 days after the incident, FCSO identified Allen as the suspect.

If you have any information related to this case, contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case number # 19-041211.