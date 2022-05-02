Watch
Police: Students may have unknowingly been recorded by a deceased Pikesville music teacher

Scott Tiemann
Baltimore County Police
Scott Tiemann
Scott Tiemann
Posted at 1:13 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 13:48:34-04

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Police are searching for potential victims, who may have unknowingly been recorded by a deceased Baltimore County music teacher.

The recordings were discovered during a recent investigation into 46-year-old Scott Tiemann.

Police say he taught private music lessons at his Pikesville home.

That's where the secret recordings allegedly took place, between January 1 and April 5 of this year.

Tiemann also formerly taught at several private schools in the area.

He has since taken his own life, but police fear there may be other victims.

So far, investigators don't believe any recordings were made outside of Tiemann's home.

Scott Tiemann
Scott Tiemann

Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-887-6777.

