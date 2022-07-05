Police still seeking information on murder of 19-year-old in 2020 in Annapolis

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — It's been two years since the murder of 19-year-old Justin Keith Beasley Jr., and the family is still asking for people to come forward with information.

Beasley was from North Carolina and he was in Annapolis attending a party.

On Sunday, July 5, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Cananaro Drive, Annapolis for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a large crowd participating in a party.

Officers found Beasley with a gunshot wound to this upper body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A second 19-year-old victim who had been shot in the upper body was found by officers and taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

Several interviews were conducted and the crime scene was processed for items of evidentiary value.

Detectives believe there are dozens of witnesses to this crime who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.