Police seek gunman from I-95 shooting

ROSEDALE, Md. — Every time Keith Goddard climbs into his tow truck to earn a living, he is aware that the stakes have gone up on Maryland’s roads.

“People are terrible out here, man. They drive crazy,” said Goddard, “They want to cut the trucks off. I guess they think the trucks are slower than what they are, but actually they do have speed, you know?”

On Monday night, one driver learned of the risks firsthand when their Ford F-150 pickup encountered a dark sedan near the Catonsville exit on the Outer Loop, and the ensuing jockeying continued onto northbound I-95 where someone opened fire on the truck as it approached the express toll lanes.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the incident showed the increasing risks of taking to the road.

“We’re having drivers tell us that despite the vast majority, nearly 90 percent, recognizing that aggressive driving is very dangerous, they are still about… a little less than a quarter had still admitted to engaging in some sort of aggressive driving behavior in the last 30 days,” said Ragina Ali of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

They are tendencies like speeding and aggressive lane changes, which emerged during the pandemic when there were fewer motorists on the road.

With tensions running high out here in the highways, there are some tips for you on how you can keep from becoming the next victim.

Experts say you should lay off the horn, don’t flash your high-beams, refrain from tailgating or switching lanes without a signal… and for that matter, avoid any conflict including making eye contact.

“Back in the olden days, if you sort of accidently cut someone off, you might wave like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry’,” said Ali, “Even at this point, that’s dangerous and could be unsafe.”