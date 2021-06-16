Police say they've identified man caught on video robbing a PNC Bank in Woodbine

WOODBINE, Md. — Two people have been charged for their alleged involvement in a June 7 bank robbery in Woodbine.

Police say 31-year-old Nicholas Cahill-Lane is the man seen in a surveillance video robbing a PNC Bank in the15900 block of Old Frederick Road.

The video was released publicly days ago.

No one was injured during the incident.

Detectives identified Cahill-Lane through collaboration with other agencies who reported bank robberies committed by someone with a similar description.

Ashley Lanham, 27 of Frederick, is accused of driving the getaway car.

The two are likely to be charged with additional robberies in other jurisdictions, according to police.

