Look familiar? Howard County Police need help identifying the alleged bank robber seen in this video

WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police have released surveillance video of a June 7 bank robbery in Woodbine, in hopes that the public can help identify the suspect.

It happened around 4:21pm at the PNC Bank in the 15900 block of Old Frederick Road.

The man in the video approaches the teller, and demands cash.

After getting the money he flees in a red sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Police say the suspect was wearing ripped jeans with a gray sweater, and appears to have tattoos on his neck and collarbone.