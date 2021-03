BALTIMORE — Police say Tara Savannah Payne’s death has been ruled accidental.

Savannah went missing on March 23 while out celebrating her 26th birthday.

After a two-day search, divers found her remains in the water near Canton on Thursday, March 25.

According to police, Savannah did not intend to hurt herself and no one intended to harm her.