Police: Savannah Payne's body found in the waters off of Canton

BALTIMORE — UPDATE: Savannah Payne's body has been found in the water just off of the 1200 block of Dockside Circle.

Police say at this time, recovery efforts are still ongoing.

Her remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of her death.

ORIGINAL STORY: She went missing on her 26th birthday. Now Baltimore police are searching the Inner Harbor for 26-year-old Savannah Payne, last seen early Tuesday morning.

Baltimore police have focused their search efforts on the water right next to Bo Brooks in Canton because investigators have reason to believe Savannah Payne may have fallen into the water near that area.

They have the area taped off and divers were in and out of the water for hours Wednesday into Thursday. Neighbors say they heard a lot of noise here right around the time she went missing, and it's only a few blocks from where she was last seen at around 1:30 a.m., in the blocks between the Canton Square and Boston Street, where her family says her purse was found.

Police and fire crews searched the harbor with boats earlier Wednesday as family friends and community members canvassed the surrounding area, looking for Payne, who is from Pasadena.

She went missing early Tuesday morning after a night out visiting Baltimore to celebrate her 26th birthday. She was reported missing later on Tuesday, when she didn't show up to a birthday lunch with her aunt.

"She talks to her family every day, several times a day. This is not her. She has not run off. It is nothing like that. I guarantee ya that," said Brian Siwinski, Payne's neighbor. "It’s terrible. Something has happened to her. Someone has taken her or something bad has happened to her."

Her dad says the whole family is just devastated and in denial about what has happened.

Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Tara Payne is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.