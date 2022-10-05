Police: River Hill High School bomb scare was hoax, still looking for culprit

CLARKSVILLE, Md. — A bomb threat called into River Hill High School during dismissal time Tuesday was a hoax, according to Howard County Police.

The threat sent the school into lockdown, preventing students from going home on time.

Police say they detained a few students during their initial investigation, but all were released when it turned out they weren't involved in making the threat.

A Howard County SWAT team searched the building and found no danger. Everyone inside was able to safely evacuate.

Investigators are still actively working to find where the call originated.