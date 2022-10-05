Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: River Hill High School bomb scare was hoax, still looking for culprit

Police respond to phone threat at River Hill High School in Clarksville
Jeff Hager, WMAR
Police respond to phone threat at River Hill High School in Clarksville
Posted at 12:35 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 12:35:57-04

CLARKSVILLE, Md. — A bomb threat called into River Hill High School during dismissal time Tuesday was a hoax, according to Howard County Police.

The threat sent the school into lockdown, preventing students from going home on time.

Police say they detained a few students during their initial investigation, but all were released when it turned out they weren't involved in making the threat.

RELATED: Police respond to phoned in bomb threat at River Hill High School in Clarksville

A Howard County SWAT team searched the building and found no danger. Everyone inside was able to safely evacuate.

Police respond to phoned in bomb threat at River Hill High School in Clarksville

Investigators are still actively working to find where the call originated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019