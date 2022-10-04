Police respond to phone threat at River Hill High School in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Md. — There are reports of a heavy police presence at River Hill High School in Clarksville.

Scene at River Hill High School

Parents tell WMAR-2 News that students were set to be dismissed, but the school suddenly was placed on lockdown.

Howard County Police say there was a threat phoned in about a student with a gun and bomb.

So far, investigators have found no evidence of any actual danger and believe the call may have been a hoax. They are still trying to find where the call originated.

Students are once again starting to leave school for the day, according to police.

We have a crew on scene and will update this breaking news article as more information becomes available.