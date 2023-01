CATONSVILLE, Md. — It's been nearly one year since 26-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed on the parking lot of Catonsville Plaza off Baltimore National Pike.

With no suspect in custody, Baltimore County Police on Friday released images of the suspect(s) and Acura TL allegedly involved in her murder.

Baltimore County Police

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-887-3943.