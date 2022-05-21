Police need your help locating a man wanted for attempted murder of a teenager

BALTIMORE — Police need your help locating a man wanted for the attempted murder of a 19-year-old last Friday.

According to police, 45-year-old Victor Shuron is accused of shooting a teenager outside SweetPeaz Southern Kitchen following a dispute.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was arguing with another male inside a restaurant. The suspect walked out, and shortly after, returned with a handgun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police ask anyone with information on Shuron's whereabouts to call 911 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.