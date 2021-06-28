Watch
Police: Man murdered ex-girlfriend inside Columbia parking garage after leaving restaurant together

<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 11:35:34-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — A Baltimore man is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend on June 23 inside a Columbia parking garage.

Police say Jawon Stanford Ferguson, 38, shot and killed 47-year-old Victoria Ann Santiago after leaving a restaurant together, in the 10200 block of Wincopin Circle.

Howard County officers discovered Santiago wounded inside her parked car. She later died at an area hospital.

No word yet on a motive.

Ferguson is being held without bail.

