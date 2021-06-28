Police: Man murdered ex-girlfriend inside Columbia parking garage after leaving restaurant together

COLUMBIA, Md. — A Baltimore man is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend on June 23 inside a Columbia parking garage.

Police say Jawon Stanford Ferguson, 38, shot and killed 47-year-old Victoria Ann Santiago after leaving a restaurant together, in the 10200 block of Wincopin Circle.

Howard County officers discovered Santiago wounded inside her parked car. She later died at an area hospital.

RELATED: Woman dies after being found shot inside Columbia parking garage

No word yet on a motive.

Ferguson is being held without bail.