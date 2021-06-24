Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman dies after being found shot inside Columbia parking garage

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Police catering to those with disabilities in Howard County
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 11:40:36-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police are investigating the Wednesday night shooting death of a woman in Columbia.

Howard County officers received a call around 9:18pm at a parking garage in the 10200 block of Wincopin Circle for a woman unresponsive in a vehicle.

Arriving officers discovered 47-year-old Victoria Ann Santiago, of Windsor Mill, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She later died at Howard County General Hospital.

Although investigators believe the incident was not random, no information on a potential motive or suspect was released.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020