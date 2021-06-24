Woman dies after being found shot inside Columbia parking garage

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police are investigating the Wednesday night shooting death of a woman in Columbia.

Howard County officers received a call around 9:18pm at a parking garage in the 10200 block of Wincopin Circle for a woman unresponsive in a vehicle.

Arriving officers discovered 47-year-old Victoria Ann Santiago, of Windsor Mill, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She later died at Howard County General Hospital.

Although investigators believe the incident was not random, no information on a potential motive or suspect was released.