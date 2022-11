OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A man has been stabbed to death on Reisterstown Road near Owings Mills Boulevard in Owings Mills.

It happened at the Owings Mills Laundromat, which was roped off with crime scene tape.

Baltimore County police said they're on the scene of a stabbing on Reisterstown Road, just north of the Owings Mills Boulevard intersection.

One male victim has been pronounced dead.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.