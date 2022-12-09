Police: Lyft driver robbed, forced into own trunk by group of armed customers

BALTIMORE — Rideshare drivers and customers continue to be the targets of violence in Baltimore City.

The latest incident has police looking for a group of suspects accused of robbing and abducting a Lyft Driver.

It happened Wednesday night when the driver went to Brooklyn to pickup someone on the app named Reco, who he thought was a customer.

When the driver arrived at the pickup location he was met by four people, three of whom had masks on.

Upon driving the group to their desired destination, two of the masked men allegedly pulled out guns and pointed them at the driver, demanding he get in the backseat.

One suspect then took over the wheel. Under the threat of being killed, the victim was made to give up his iPhone and Apple Watch along with his passwords.

About 10 minutes went by before the suspects pulled over in an alley off Longwood Street. There, the victim was forced into the trunk of the car.

According to a police report the suspects told the victim they planned to use his car and Lyft App to pick up and rob more customers.

As the suspects began backing out of the alley, the victim apparently freed himself from the trunk by pulling an emergency latch.

The victim reported running down the street screaming, until coming upon an Uber driver who allowed him to call 911.

Police say the victim suffered minor lacerations. Meanwhile the suspects and vehicle, a 2019 Silver Honda Accord with Maryland Tag 1FF4347, have yet to be found.

The incident is the latest in a string of recent carjackings and robberies involving rideshare apps in the city.

In one incident last month, a man caught what he believed was an Uber ride from the valet area of Horseshoe Casino, only to be assaulted and robbed.

Police confirmed arrests related to some of those cases, but have not revealed any specific details.