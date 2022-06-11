Police looking to identify two suspects involved in Friday's mall shooting

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Prince George’s County investigators have released surveillance photos of two suspects wanted for Friday’s triple shooting at a shopping mall in Temple Hills.

According to police, two of the victims have been treated and released. The third victim remains hospitalized where they are in critical, where they are in critical but stable condition.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Officers working in the mall heard gunshots. When they arrived at the mall’s entrance, they found one man and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators located surveillance video which shows as the two suspects leave the mall entrance, one of them opens fire. They are working to determine whether this was a random act or if any of the victims were the intended target.

Investigators are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this case or the identities of the suspects is urged to call 301-749-5064. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477),