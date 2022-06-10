Watch
Suspect on the run following triple shooting at mall in Temple Hills

WJLA ABC7 Chopper
Posted at 2:58 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 14:58:29-04

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Police are in search of those responsible for a Friday afternoon triple shooting at a shopping mall in Temple Hills.

Prince George's County Police say someone opened fire near the entrance of the Shops at Iverson, wounding three people.

Two victims are women who suffered what are believed to be non-life threatening wounds. The third victim is a man, who is in critical condition.

Police say there is no ongoing active shooter incident.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

