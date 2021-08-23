Police looking for man that allegedly struck motorcycle driver and fled from the scene

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for someone who they say hit a motorcycle driver and then fled the scene at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police tell us 30 year old Ronald Clark Jr. hit Kadem Hodge as he was driving on Baltimore & Annapolis blvd in Linthicum. Police say after Clark hit Hodge, Clark left the scene on foot and police were not able to locate him.

"It's just a matter of tracking him down now," police say. "The warrant has been turned over to the sheriff's office for service and as soon as we take him into custody he will be charged."

Police have the address for Clark. There is no shortage of witnesses for this crash, Clark had three passengers in the car with him that stayed on the scene.

The motorcyclist operator was ejected and suffered serious injuries and is now hospitalized in critical condition.

Court records show Clark has several prior charges including theft, assault and a driving while impaired charge in 2019.