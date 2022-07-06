Police investigate if vessel found was involved in deadly boating hit-and-run

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police have confiscated a vessel but they are not sure yet if it was involved in a deadly hit-and-run boating crash in Anne Arundel County over July 4 weekend.

On July 3, 63-year-old Laura Slattery, from Pasadena, was with her husband in a boat on the Magothy River, coming back from watching fire, when they were struck by another boat.

MORE: Anne Arundel Co. woman dies, police seek hit-and-run boater

A Department of Natural Resources Police spokesperson said an unknown male operating a white center console vessel struck a wellcraft boat while entering the Magothy River, 6-knot channel. After striking the boat, the driver of the vessel left, and was last seen entering Deep Creek, Cape St. Clair.

Slattery later died that evening.

Police confirmed that a boat was found, but officers are investigating to find out if it is the vessel of interest.

"The Maryland Natural Resources Police did recover a vessel and are still investigating at this time," a spokesperson said.

When you are operating a boat, many of the same laws apply as if you were driving car, and that certainly means leaving the scene of an accident.

“You cannot hit another vessel and keep going, especially, this is a fatal incident,” said Natural Resources Police Spokesperson Lauren Moses. “So, the fact that the person struck the vessel and kept going and did not wait for the police to arrive, it is a huge problem, that is a huge crime and he or she needs to turn himself in.”

If anyone has any information, call 410-260-8888.

"At this time, we don’t have a suspect in custody. However, police are working diligently to help bring closure to the family," police said.

