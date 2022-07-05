Anne Arundel Co. woman dies, police seek hit-and-run boater

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A 63-year-old woman died after the boat she was in was struck in the Annapolis area. The driver of the other boat took off.

Police are still searching for the hit-and-run boater that caused the collision on the Magothy River around 10 p.m. on July 4.

Laura Slattery, from Pasadena, died after the crash.

A Department of Natural Resources Police spokesperson said an unknown male operating a white center console vessel struck a wellcraft boat while entering the Magothy River, 6-knot channel. After striking the boat, the driver of the vessel left, and was last seen entering Deep Creek, Cape St. Clair.

A man and a woman were were on the boat at the time of the collision. The woman, identified as Slattery, was later pronounced dead.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police asks if anyone has information on the boat or the subjects operating it to please call 410-260-8888.

