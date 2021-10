BALTIMORE COUNY, md. — Police are investigating after a Friday evening shooting in the West Hills neighborhood of Baltimore County.

Around 6:00 p.m., police were called to the area behind the 1200 block of Stamford Road after a shooting.

23-year-old Christopher Brooks, of the 600 block of Brisbane Rd., was found fatally shot.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 410-307-2020.