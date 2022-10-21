Police in Havre de Grace are searching for a wanted robbery, stabbing suspect

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Police in Havre de Grace are looking for an alleged robbery suspect.

Back on October 11, investigators say Andre Lamar Williams stabbed a victim before robbing them in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway.

The victim suffered injuries to the head and had to be hospitalized.

Detectives believe Williams is in the Harford County area, but are unsure of his exact whereabouts and need help locating him.

He is considered armed and dangerous, so anyone with information should call police at 410-939-2121.