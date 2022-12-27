Police ID teen whose body was found inside burning car in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — Police have identified the body found inside the backseat of a burning car this past fall in Laurel.

The charred remains of Marquette Knight, 17 of Washington D.C., were discovered around midnight on September 27 in a field, about 100 yards away from Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail.

An autopsy confirmed Knight had died from a gunshot wound, ruling his death a homicide.

Three months later, Anne Arundel County detectives still have no leads in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call them at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.