Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police ID teen whose body was found inside burning car in Laurel

anne arundel county police 1.jpg
File
anne arundel county police 1.jpg
Posted at 11:19 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 11:19:59-05

LAUREL, Md. — Police have identified the body found inside the backseat of a burning car this past fall in Laurel.

The charred remains of Marquette Knight, 17 of Washington D.C., were discovered around midnight on September 27 in a field, about 100 yards away from Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail.

RELATED: Charred human remains discovered inside burning car left in Laurel field

An autopsy confirmed Knight had died from a gunshot wound, ruling his death a homicide.

Three months later, Anne Arundel County detectives still have no leads in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call them at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices