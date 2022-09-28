Watch Now
Charred human remains discovered inside burning car left in Laurel field

Sep 28, 2022
LAUREL, Md. — A human body has been recovered from a burning car in Laurel.

Police made the gruesome discovery around midnight Tuesday, in the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail.

In a field about 100 yards off the road, officers noticed a car engulfed in flames.

Inside the backseat was charred human remains.

The body was so badly burnt, that investigators couldn't tell the person's age, gender or race.

Currently, the cause of death is unknown and pending an autopsy.

For now, police are calling it suspicious.

