Police ID 12-year-old driver who died after crashing into tree in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have identified a 12-year-old driver who died in a crash overnight Sunday in Columbia.

Howard County Police say Josseline Molina-Rivas was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla, when she lost control and struck a tree just after 2am on Broken Land Parkway near Cradlerock Way.

She died on scene.

An 36-year-old man , identified as Mario Arturo-Artiga had been traveling with her at the time of the collision. He was taken to Shock Trauma in serious condition.

RELATED: 12-year-old driver killed after fatal crash in Columbia Sunday morning

Although not related, police say Rivas and Artiga lived in the same apartment with numerous other people.

Detectives are still unsure why Rivas was driving, and what the two were doing out on the road at that time of night.

Whether either was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, remains under investigation.

While no official cause of the crash has been determined, police do believe speed played a factor.