12-year-old driver killed after fatal crash in Columbia Sunday morning

Posted at 9:52 AM, Jul 24, 2022
COLUMBIA  — A 12-year-old girl died after a single-vehicle crash in Columbia early Sunday morning.

Police determined that she was the driver and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger, a 36-year-old man, was also sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, around 2:08 a.m., a 2017 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on Broken Land Parkway just south of Cradlerock Way when it left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Southbound Broken Land Parkway was closed between Cradlerock Way and Snowden River Parkway for approximately four hours.

