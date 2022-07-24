12-year-old driver killed after fatal crash in Columbia Sunday morning

COLUMBIA — A 12-year-old girl died after a single-vehicle crash in Columbia early Sunday morning.

Police determined that she was the driver and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger, a 36-year-old man, was also sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, around 2:08 a.m., a 2017 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on Broken Land Parkway just south of Cradlerock Way when it left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

The passenger was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Southbound Broken Land Parkway was closed between Cradlerock Way and Snowden River Parkway for approximately four hours.