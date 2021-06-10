Watch
Police: D.C. shooting suspect may be hiding out in Baltimore

DC Metro Police
D.C. Metropolitan Police look to ID man caught on video appearing to fire a gun
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jun 10, 2021
WASHINGTON — Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police have identified a man seen in a May 19 video shooting a gun at a woman, but now need help finding him.

Police say the man in the video is 43-year-old Kenneth Miles Davis, Jr., of Lanham, Maryland.

It shows him getting out of a vehicle that's stopped in traffic in the 600 block of Eastern Avenue, NE and firing.

A woman ended up being hit, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Davis may be hiding out somewhere in Baltimore, according to a police spokesperson.

Kenneth Miles Davis, Jr.
Anyone seeing Davis or who has information on his whereabouts should not approach but call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411, and reference CCN #21-065-411.

You could be eligible for a $10,000 reward if your information leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

