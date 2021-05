WASHINGTON — Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police need help identifying a man caught on video appearing to fire a gun at someone in a vehicle.

The alleged incident happened just after 5 p.m. on May 19 in the 600 block of Eastern Avenue, NE.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

If you know anything call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411 and reference CCN #21-065-411.