Video shows what led police to kill a knife wielding man last month in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Body-worn camera footage has been released of a deadly police involved shooting that took place November 28 in Glen Burnie.

That afternoon, Anne Arundel County Corporal J. Burger fatally shot Digno Ramon Yorro, Jr. inside a townhouse on Braden Loop, when he refused to drop a knife.

Police were initially called to the location after Yorro allegedly chased a female family member from the home with the knife. The woman reported seeing blood in the home and expressed concern for the safety of an elderly woman who lived there.

Officers had to break down the front door when they got there, because Yorro wouldn't answer.

Once inside, Yorro had knife in hand leading to a brief standoff.

After several ignored requests to let go of the weapon, police fired beanbags which appeared to have no effect.

Police then moved onto the taser, which also failed to disarm Yorro.

Despite being tased, video shows Yorro still armed and on his feet walking towards officers.

Corporal Burger resorts to his handgun, shooting and killing him.

Following the encounter, officers searched the rest of the home and found Yorro's mother dead inside the garage.

It's unclear what led to the mother's murder.

The full video can be watched by clicking here.

