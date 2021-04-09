Watch
Police charge two suspects connected to 2020 deadly shooting outside Mall in Columbia

Paul Jaffey, WMAR-2 News
Main Event in Columbia
Posted at 4:09 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 16:09:49-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police have charged two suspects connected to a December 2020 deadly shooting that took place on the parking lot of the Mall in Columbia.

Angelo Deans, 17, is charged as an adult and is accused of for the murdering 20-year-old Anthony Patterson, of Owings Mills, in front of the Main Event entertainment venue.

Police believe 29-year-old Charles Thomas Busey, of Washington, D.C., drove Deans away from the scene.

He's been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Patterson apparently had a brief verbal altercation with Busey outside of the venue, and a short time later Deans shot him.

Both are currently being held in Washington, D.C.

