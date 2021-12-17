Watch
Police asking for additional information in a crash that killed a 15-year-old boy in November

Posted at 10:55 PM, Dec 16, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are asking for additional information in a crash that killed a 15-year-old boy in November.

At around 7 a.m. on November 2, a Hyundai Sonata struck the boy along Liberty Road near Greens Lane.

At the time of the crash, the Sonata was traveling eastbound and remained at the scene after the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area when this crash occurred or witnessed what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call the Baltimore County Police Crash Team at 410-887-5396.

