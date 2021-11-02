Police: 15-year-old hit and killed Tuesday morning in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that involves a 15-year-old teen.

On Tuesday, at around 7 a.m., a pedestrian, the 15-year-old, was in the travel lane of Liberty Road, near McDonough Road, when he was stuck by a 2012 Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai remained on the scene.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team continues working to determine all of the factors that contributed to this crash.