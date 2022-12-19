Watch Now
Police arrest man for allegedly driving drunk leading up to deadly crash in Annapolis Sunday

Posted at 12:13 PM, Dec 19, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police have arrested a man for allegedly driving drunk leading up to a deadly crash in Annapolis Sunday night.

Officers were called around 7:15pm for a Volvo that had collided with a utility pole on Solomons Island Road.

The front-seat passenger, identified as 58-year-old Russell Henry Dandridge, later died at the hospital from injuries suffered in the crash.

Anne Arundel County police say the driver, 53-year-old Lamar Rondell Williams, lost control of the car prior to the crash.

He apparently showed signs of alcohol impairment on scene and was taken into custody.

