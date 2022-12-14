Police: 16-year-old charged in connection with Suitland High School shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — The Prince George's County Police Department has charged a 16-year-old in connection with a shooting at Suitland High School in Prince George's County.

On December 8, at 10:00 a.m., a group of students got into an argument that turned into a physical altercation outside of the school building.

Police say that the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, striking the victim.

The assigned School Resource Officer heard the gunshots and immediately responded to the scene near the football field. Officers provided medical care to the victim who was transported to the hospital.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The day of the shooting, a 14-year-old student was taken into custody. After further investigation, police say that the teen was not involved in the shooting, he was later released.

The suspect is being charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, gun offenses, and additional charges. He is currently being charged as an adult.

A motive has not yet been determined.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-5230.