Shooting at Suitland High School leaves ninth-grader hospitalized

SUITLAND, Md. — One student is hospitalized following a shooting at Suitland High School.

Prince George's County Police say they were called to the school around 10am Thursday.

The ninth-grade victim was reportedly wounded during a physical altercation outside the school.

A School Resource Officer was on scene to provide treatment until medics arrived.

The school was placed on lockdown following the incident. It's unclear if the suspect was arrested.

Governor Larry Hogan says he's been briefed on the situation and offered up the help of the Maryland State Police if needed.