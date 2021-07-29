Watch
Police link 13-year-old to May 12 murder in Brooklyn Park

Anne Arundel Police Department
Christopher Lee Lombr
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jul 29, 2021
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Police have charged a 13-year-old boy in connection to a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park.

On May 12, Christopher Lee Lombr, 29, was found laying in the 4100 block of Townsend Avenue, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He later died at the hospital.

Detectives believe Lombr had been walking in the area and gotten into some kind of argument with the gunman before he was shot.

Investigators caught a break when ballistic evidence recovered at the scene matched a gun seized during another incident following the murder.

Police say they were able to use that weapon to track down an address in the 900 block of Mayadon Court in Baltimore.

A search warrant was served at the home which uncovered physical evidence linking the teen to the murder.

He is being charged as a juvenile, and therefore his name is being withheld.

