Man shot & killed in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday; AACO police actively searching for suspect

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Police are actively searching for the suspect responsible for shooting and killing a man Wednesday night in Brooklyn Park.

At a little before 8:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police arrived to the 400 block of Townsend Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man lying in the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, 29-year-old Christopher Lee Lombr, from Baltimore, was transported to a local trauma hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that Lombr was walking down Townsend Avenue when a verbal argument occurred with a black male. During the argument, the suspect shot Lombr.

The suspect, wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and shoes, ran on Townsend Avenue, heading towards the Baltimore City area.

As this is a very active investigation, the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.