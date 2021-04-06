Police: 12-year-old girl assaulted, almost kidnapped by man while walking in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping and assault that occurred on April 3 in White Marsh.

Around 4:30 p.m., a 12-year-old girl was walking in the 4400 block of Fullerton Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man who assaulted her and then pulled her into his vehicle.

The girl was able to escape from the vehicle and then flagged down a passing driver for help.

The suspect is described as a man, between 20 - 30 years old, with a slender build, and a goatee.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual or vehicle seen in these photos is asked to call 410-307-2020.