Plumpton Park Zoo's Jimmie the Giraffe has died

RISING SUN, Md. — According to a post on Plumpton Park Zoo's Facebook page, Jimmie the Giraffe died early Thursday morning.

Jimmie the Giraffe was 26.5 years old and the world's oldest male giraffe when he was humanely euthanized.

Unfortunately, his hoof and leg conditions had progressed to where he was experiencing constant discomfort.

RELATED: Plumpton Park Zoo's Jimmie the giraffe placed on 'hospice care'

In the last few months, the zoo has consulted five different veterinarians, including some of the leading zoo veterinarians across the United States, Africa and Canada and they all reached the same conclusion: it was time to euthanize Jimmie and end the progression of his increasing discomfort.

Jimmie has undergone repeated sets of X-rays which, unfortunately, have all confirmed his prognosis was poor. In fact, the vets were surprised by how well he did for so long given the magnitude of his issues. All possible treatment options were explored. The choice was not made for lack of resources.

He has been on a vast array of different medications to help his discomfort but, as his condition progressed, they all became less and less effective.

At the time of his passing, he was also the sixth oldest male giraffe ever known.

But, more shockingly, by all existing records, Jimmie was the oldest male giraffe in the world at the time of his passing. With that notoriety came the sad realization that he could not go on forever.

Now, the Plumpton Park Zoo must move forward to find a mate for Annabelle as they do not want her to be alone.

They have started a fundraiser to bring a male giraffe to the zoo to ensure the she is not alone.