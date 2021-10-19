Plumpton Park Zoo's Jimmie the giraffe placed on 'hospice care'

RISING SUN, Md. — Jimmie the giraffe, a long time treasure at Plumpton Park Zoo is on hospice care.

The sad news was announced Tuesday on the zoo's Facebook page.

At 26-years of age, it's believed Jimmie is the oldest living male giraffe in the United States and maybe even the world.

For those two-and-a-half decades, Jimmie has been the heart of the small Rising Sun based zoo.

"Jimmie is currently the oldest living male giraffe in the United States and may be the oldest living giraffe in the world. Male giraffes rarely make it to twenty. Jimmie who is now 26 years old is in the sunset chapter of his life," the zoo wrote.

In 2010 as new management was set to take over, Jimmie developed a hoof problem.

To help treat the issue, the zoo built a state-of-the-art-giraffe barn and brought in a special medical team.

The outlook wasn't bright, as it's rare for even a healthy male giraffe to make it to their twenties.

But with his new barn and amazing team of veterinarians, the zoo says Jimmie defied the odds.

The zoo promised they would keep everyone updated on Jimmie's condition.