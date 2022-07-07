Watch Now
Shooting in Anne Arundel Co. leaves one person hospitalized

Posted at 1:46 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 13:46:44-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md.  — Officers are investigating the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn for a shooting.

Police say one victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are also asking people to avoid the area as the scene is still active.

