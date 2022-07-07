Shooting in Anne Arundel Co. leaves one person hospitalized

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Officers are investigating the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn for a shooting.
Police say one victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are also asking people to avoid the area as the scene is still active.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn. One victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The scene is active, please avoid the area and follow police direction. pic.twitter.com/17AQuql3dw— Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) July 7, 2022